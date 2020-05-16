Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis

Sloss Furnaces' Visitor's Center 20 32nd Street North, Homewood, Alabama 35222

Take Steps is the nation’s largest event to raise funds for the critical Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis research and education programs funded by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Over 3.1 million people in the US are suffering with one of these debilitating chronic autoimmune diseases. That's 3.1 million reasons to walk for a cure. You can make a difference by donating and fundraising on behalf of these brave children and adults.

Join us in Birmingham on Saturday, May 16 at 9:30 AM at Sloss Furnaces. The pre-walk festival will include kids' games, special appearances from some of your favorite team mascots, and food & drinks. Register online at www.cctakesteps.org/birmingham.

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
