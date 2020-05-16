Take Steps for Crohn’s & Colitis

Take Steps is the nation’s largest event to raise funds for the critical Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis research and education programs funded by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

Over 3.1 million people in the US are suffering with one of these debilitating chronic autoimmune diseases. That's 3.1 million reasons to walk for a cure. You can make a difference by donating and fundraising on behalf of these brave children and adults.

Join us in Birmingham on Saturday, May 16 at 9:30 AM at Sloss Furnaces. The pre-walk festival will include kids' games, special appearances from some of your favorite team mascots, and food & drinks. Register online at www.cctakesteps.org/birmingham.