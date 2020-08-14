Have the ultimutt date night by stopping by our one night only neighbor-hound drive-through on Friday, August 14th for some delicious carryout treats and sweets!

The process is simple:

1. Purchase 1 Tail-Waggin' Takeout ticket per couple by August 3rd

2. Drive to Hand in Paw on August 14th from 5-7 pm to pick-up your takeout

3. Take your food home or to a park for a lovely date night (and don't forget to bring your pup)!

Each takeout order comes with an appetizer, bottle of wine, gourmet cookies for humans and dogs, and a cocktail kit from Tito's Handmade Vodka! We'll also include some entertainment for while you chow with your pal at home or in the park!

Select the Premium Tail-Waggin' Takeout ticket at checkout and you'll also be entered to win an exclusive glass sculpture by Sherri Van Pelt. That's not all! Your premium ticket will include a special-select wine and a gift from Hand in Paw as well! You'll also have access to an early pick-up window of 4-5pm.

Tail-Waggin' Takeout was created as a social-distancing alternative to our largest fundraiser, Picasso Pets, which was cancelled out of abundance of caution due to COVID-19. The funds raised at this event will help Hand in Paw provide virtual care and connection to those in need, as well as help us prepare to visit a world that will have a heightened need for our unique services.