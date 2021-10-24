Down Syndrome Alabama's STEP UP for DOWN SYNDROME 2021 Walk
Veteran's Park Valleydale Road, Homewood, Alabama 35242
October is Down Syndrome Awareness month and we want to celebrate those living with Down syndrome! Please join us for our annual walk to bring awareness and acceptance to Down syndrome! There will be entertainment, food trucks, activities and a Family Fun Zone! Visit our website to register and for more information! Walk starts at 2pm.
