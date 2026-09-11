Sustainable Style: Clothing Swap

To participate, drop off no more than ten items of clothing and/or accessories and shoes, clean and in good shape, to the Adult Services desk ahead of the event. On the day of the event, prepare to “shop!” You can also donate items if you can't or don't want to attend the event! All juniors and adult sizes are welcome! This event is for teens and adults, so please no children's clothing. Have some extra hangers you don't need? We will also take them to use at the swap! We will not accept: X Undergarments X Anything with a rip/hole*, stain, or heavy fading *If the item is purposely distressed, it is permitted. Ex: jeans with distressing. X Children's clothing