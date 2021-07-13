Sushi Take-and-Make Kit

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

July 13-15: Sushi Take-and-Make Kit. Grades 6-12. The kit will include the instructions and ingredients to make a veggie sushi roll (avocado and cucumber roll). Register online by July 11 and receive an email on July 12 with details about picking up supply kits. Kits can be picked up either within the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday and Friday only). Register online.

