Surpassing Genius - the Art and Legacy of Leonardo da Vinci

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Surpassing Genius - the Art and Legacy of Leonardo da Vinci;" Mondays, October 7, 14, 21, & 28th at 1 to 2:15 PM. Instructors: Nick Bouler and Beth White.

This year marks the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci. We’ll mark the occasion by looking at the science and technique behind his timeless masterpieces, from the Mona Lisa and Last Supper to the incredibly accomplished drawings in his notebooks. With newly published information from the recent biography by Walter Isaacson, we’ll see how Leonardo’s unquenchable desire to understand the laws underlying nature made his art the most accomplished of his day, and irreplaceable for ours.

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242 View Map
