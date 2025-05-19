Summer Reading 2025: Color our World!

(Ages 0-12) Summer is finally here, and we are ready for another spectacular summer reading program with you! Starting on May 19, come by the Homewood Public Library’s Children’s Department or visit our website at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr to sign up for summer reading. Once signed up, you’ll receive a calendar reading log to track each day you read or listen to an audiobook and a free book at the Friends Bookstore! Bring your log to our children’s desk, and for every 3 days you mark off, you will earn an entry for our monthly drawings. A handful of winners are going to be picked on July 1 and August 4.