Summer Reading 2022: Ocean of Possibilities

(Birth to Rising 5th Grade) Summer is finally here, and we are ready to dive into another summer reading program with you! Starting on May 23, come by the Homewood Public Library’s Children’s Department or visit our website at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org to sign up for summer reading. Once signed up, come pick up a goodie bag! You’ll receive a calendar reading log to track each day you read or listen to an audiobook. Bring your log to our children’s desk, and for each day you mark off, you will earn an entry in our drawing for a weekly prize! Bon voyage!