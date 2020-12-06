Sugarbelle Foundation Family + Pet Holiday Photos

Join Sugarbelle Foundation SUNDAY DECEMBER 6, 2020 from 12pm-5pm (by appointment only) for our famous Family + Pet Holiday Photos at The Whole Dog Market in Homewood!

The cost is $15 and you will receive 3 digital photos!

To maintain safety and proper social distancing, we have a few changes this year. We are scheduling by appointment only, in 10 minute increments. You may sign up for your preferred time slot below via the form below- only one person/family per time slot. The slot will be filled once you are signed up and have paid ahead to reserve your selection. Since we can only offer limited spots, we have to ask that you pay ahead to avoid cancellations and missed opportunities for others to attend. Please arrive 5 minutes prior to your scheduled time so we can stay on schedule. Please note, we cannot offer refunds for cancellations, but we will gladly send you donation receipt.

We can't wait to see you, and we're so glad The Whole Dog Market in Homewood and Sugarbelle can offer this fun experience this year in a safe way!

To sign up, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/r35GkXiAF8j1kqfe7