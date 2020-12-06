Sugarbelle Foundation Family + Pet Holiday Photos at The Whole Dog Market in Homewood

Join Sugarbelle Foundation at the Whole Dog in Homewood on December 6, 2020 from 12p-5p by appointment (to maintain good health and safety measures) for our famous Family + Pet Holiday Photos!

Please use the signup form here: https://forms.gle/r35GkXiAF8j1kqfe7 and arrive five minutes prior to your scheduled time to keep things running smoothly. Your $15 donation to Sugarbelle includes 3 digital photos with your pets and any family members you want included. Spots are limited – reserve yours now!

About the Charity: Sugarbelle Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Birmingham, AL that is dedicated to keeping pets and people together by helping struggling families afford pet care. Our goal is to prevent families from having to make the difficult decision to surrender their pets to overcrowded and under-resourced animal shelters when there may be another solution or temporary relief available allowing them to stay together.