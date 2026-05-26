Subtle Energy Mechanics with Sheri Bagwell

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we welcome Sheri Bagwell as she introduces us to Subtle Energy Mechanics. This is a technique that opens your consciousness, releases trauma, and balances your emotional body. Discover how Subtle Energy Mechanics can offer the body physical support, reduce pain, and

increase vitality. Come learn about a wonderful way to align the spine without popping, cracking or pain on the table.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Fitness, Health & Wellness
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