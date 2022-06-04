Streetfest
Patriot Park 710 Oak Grove Road, Homewood, Alabama
The eighth annual Homewood festival, Streetfest, is returning this summer to Patriot Park on June 4 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Hosted by the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, Streetfest is a free summer tradition meant to promote local West Homewood businesses and bring together residents of Homewood and surrounding communities, said Erik Henninger, member of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association.
