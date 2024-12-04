StorySparks: Recall and Share Cherished Memories
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Relationships thrive on appropriate remembering. By drawing on the potential of memory to work for us, we can nourish our relationships. Collective memories define a relationship, reminding us how much we mean to each other. Join us to play the game of StorySparks: Memory Edition. This is an explorative, conversational game where we will recover memories and foster stronger connections with those around us.
