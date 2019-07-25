"STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD"

Google Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00

Flemings Steakhouse & Wine Bar 103 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35243

The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively presentation led by Sharon Gutierrez and Kevin McCabe, investment counselors for Fisher Investments. The presentation, titled "Staying Positive in a Worrisome World," will cover the Fisher Investments philosophy on investing; stock market assessment and outlook; and guidance on stock selection.

Fee: In Advance (by 7/11) $8/person

For More Details and Registration Form: www.aaii.com/localchapters

Info

Flemings Steakhouse & Wine Bar 103 Summit Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35243 View Map
Google Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - "STAYING POSITIVE IN A WORRISOME WORLD" - 2019-07-25 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star