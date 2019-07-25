The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively presentation led by Sharon Gutierrez and Kevin McCabe, investment counselors for Fisher Investments. The presentation, titled "Staying Positive in a Worrisome World," will cover the Fisher Investments philosophy on investing; stock market assessment and outlook; and guidance on stock selection.

Fee: In Advance (by 7/11) $8/person

For More Details and Registration Form: www.aaii.com/localchapters