All Saints Episcopal 110 West Hawthorne Road, Homewood, Alabama

Experience Stations in the Street, an outdoor art exhibit by Scott Erickson. This open-air display is available to all, anytime—day or night. Walk through the Stations of the Cross, reflecting on Jesus' journey. Whether you’re seeking a moment of reflection, creative inspiration, or simply a peaceful stroll, this exhibit is here for you.

No tickets, no set hours—just art, whenever you’re ready to experience it.

Location:

All Saints Episcopal Church, 110 West Hawthorne Road, Homewood

Dates:

Ash Wednesday, March 5 – Easter Sunday, April 20

Art & Exhibitions, events
2056130364
