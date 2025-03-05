Stations in the Street
All Saints Episcopal 110 West Hawthorne Road, Homewood, Alabama
Stations in the Street at All Saints Episcopal Church
Experience Stations in the Street, an outdoor art exhibit by Scott Erickson. This open-air display is available to all, anytime—day or night. Walk through the Stations of the Cross, reflecting on Jesus' journey. Whether you’re seeking a moment of reflection, creative inspiration, or simply a peaceful stroll, this exhibit is here for you.
No tickets, no set hours—just art, whenever you’re ready to experience it.
Location:
Dates:
Ash Wednesday, March 5 – Easter Sunday, April 20