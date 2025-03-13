We invite you to experience "Stations in the Street," an outdoor art exhibit by Scott Erickson that will be open day and night at All Saints Episcopal Church until Easter Sunday, April 20. Take a walk through and reflect on Jesus’ journey. Stop for a moment of prayer, find creative inspiration, or take a peaceful stroll. No tickets. No set hours. Just art, whenever you’re ready to experience it. Be sure to scan the QR codes on each piece of art to read a brief reflection by the artist!