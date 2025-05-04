(All Ages) Be you a Jedi warrior, or a Sith lord, knowledge is power. Put that knowledge to the test with our Star Wars trivia. Win Star Wars themed prizes, wear your best Star Wars costume (and win a prize for best group costume), and prove your mega-fan status. All ages are welcome, please keep groups to 5 or less competitors. May the fourth be with you. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.