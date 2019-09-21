Standifer's Animal Clinic Open House & Pet Art Show

Standifer’s Animal Clinic, proudly located in the heart of Homewood for 60 years, invites you to our Open House & Pet Art Show on Saturday, September 21st from 4 – 6 pm. Pet artwork created by elementary-age students in the summer art program from Hall Kent, Shades Cahaba, and Edgewood elementary schools will be on display in our lobby, and then will be permanently placed throughout our hospital for clients to enjoy.

While you're visiting, meet our veterinary team – Dr. Rhesa Houston, Dr. Hugh Washington, and our newest addition Dr. Desiree Cooley. Dr. Cooley offers pet acupuncture services to assist senior pets, and pets with arthritis, joint disease, allergies and other chronic ailments find relief. Dr. Cooley's expertise also allows us to care for pocket and exotic pets such as hamsters, guinea pigs, and gerbils plus some reptiles such as lizards and turtles.

We're excited to invite you to tour our veterinary hospital, see our spacious lobby and inviting examination rooms where our veterinarians and team care for your pets. Check out our boarding facility including indoor and outdoor kennels and large yard where your dogs can play, enjoy exercise, and receive love and attention from our team whether staying overnight or just for daycare. You will see some of the amazing before and after haircuts by our experienced pet groomers plus examples of specialty styles using dog-safe hair dyes and cuts to let your pet rock their unique personality!

Refreshments will be served, as well as goodie bags for all guests - plus fantastic raffle prizes!

We hope you can join us on Saturday, September 21st! Invite your friends and family who are pet parents looking for a new veterinarian, groomer or pet boarding facility or neighbors who are new to Homewood.