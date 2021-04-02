Strides 360 with Jasmine Hartfield

Strides 360® promises a heart-pumping workout designed to increase your endurance while also developing speed, agility, and quickness to help you sprint through mom life. Bodyweight conditioning is strategically placed to provide recovery, strength and round out your workout. It's for any mom interested in a workout that can be as hard as you need it to be on your good days or scaled back on days you’re not sure how you made it out the door! Bring your kiddos with you in the stroller or leave the kiddo at home and come play with your mom friends. Either way, the hour will fly by and leave you energized for the rest of your day!