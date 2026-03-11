St. Patrick's Day Dish Gardening

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this indoor gardening workshop with Allison Creel of Blue Rooster Farms. Grow some good luck by creating a mini garden in a dish to take home using a selection of hardy indoor plants, spring bulbs, shamrocks, and some wee surprises. Allison will give pointers for keeping your indoor plants at their best. Perfect for beginners and plant lovers alike—no green thumb required. All materials provided. $35 supply fee included.

Members: $60 | Nonmembers: $65

