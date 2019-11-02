The Birmingham Motoring Club annual car show, Sports Cars at Brookwood Village, benefitting Smile-A-Mile, on November 2nd 2019, 9AM – 2PM featuring Classic Japanese Cars this year. The show is primarily focused on classic and vintage British, European, and now vintage Japanese cars but original American examples and newer British and European “supercars” will be present.

The club website is here: http://birminghamotoringclub.com and the show information flyer can be found here: https://www.birminghamotoringclub.com/2019-car-show