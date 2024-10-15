(6th-12th Grade) Go to hpl.pub/spookyphotos to be entered into our spooky photo contest. Close your eyes. Now imagine the last thing you would want to see when you open them back up. Now take a photo like that! Requirements: You can edit your photo, paint over it, burn it (safely!!) and scan it back in, whatever you need to do to make it haunt our dreams. Only 2 submissions per entrant. Make it strange but nothing we would seriously worry about the subject's health in. The winner will be announced on November 8th and the photos will be hung up in the Teen Studio throughout October and November.