Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Zoom)

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

by

Better Than Therapy Book Club – “Friends & Strangers.” 2-3:30 p.m. Explore J. Courtney Sullivan’s latest novel. While focusing primarily on two women from different backgrounds and at different stages of life, it also illuminates issues about money, privilege and class; marriage, family and friendship; and the demands of career and domesticity. Register online. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to the event

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
to
Google Calendar - Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Zoom) - 2021-05-26 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Zoom) - 2021-05-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Zoom) - 2021-05-26 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (Zoom) - 2021-05-26 14:00:00 ical