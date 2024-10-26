Spirits & Spirits Cocktail Class!

Get into the spirit of spooky season! The Homewood Library Foundation invites you to an evening of spooky tales and cocktails. This is an adult only program for ages 21+. Tickets are $30, all proceeds benefit the Homewood Library Foundation, a 501c(3) non-profit that supports the Library through financial support for large projects. Learn more at homewoodLibraryFoundation.org. Purchase tickets online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.