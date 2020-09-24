OLLI at UA presents "Spirit of Steel: Music of the Mines, Railroads and Mills of the Birmingham District" by Tyler Malugani. As thousands of people moved into the larger Birmingham District to work in the various felds of industry, they brought their families, their possessions and their culture. This aspect of industry is highly fascinating as we investigate how their music styles evolved as their experiences with industry grew. The music created during this period of Alabama history provides a glimpse at the lives of the men and their families at this time. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.