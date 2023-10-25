Southern Jewish Voices
Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213
We'll kick off season 2 of SJV with an interview of philanthropist Ronne Hess.
Southern Jewish Voices is a collaborative effort between the Levite Jewish Community Center and Temple Beth-El to present stories about Jewish life in Birmingham and around the South. The program is presented through a series of interviews conducted in front of a live audience and includes a complimentary lunch.
History, Talks & Readings