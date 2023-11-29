Southern Jewish Voices

Levite Jewish Community Center 3960 Montclair Rd. , Birmingham, Alabama 35213

Our second installment of this fall’s Southern Jewish Voices will feature an interview with Phillip Ensler, the only Jewish member of the Alabama legislature.

Southern Jewish Voices is a collaborative effort between the Levite Jewish Community Center and Temple Beth-El to present stories about Jewish life in Birmingham and around the South. The program is presented through a series of interviews conducted in front of a live audience and includes a complimentary lunch.

History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
