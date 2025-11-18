Southern Gothic Book Club – South to America: A Journey Below the Mason Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Explore the madness and despair of America's underbelly in our Southern Gothic Book Club. An essential, surprising journey through the history, rituals, and landscapes of the American South—and a revelatory argument for why you must understand the South in order to understand America. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events