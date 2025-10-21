Southern Gothic Book Club – Salvation on Sand Mountain by Dennis Covington

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Explore the madness and despair of America's underbelly in our Southern Gothic Book Club. A journalist describes an assignment in the mountains of Alabama which led to his spiritual journey into the world of holiness snake handling. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

