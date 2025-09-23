Southern Gothic Book Club – The Elementals by Michael McDowell
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Explore the madness and despair of America's underbelly in our Southern Gothic Book Club. Something deadly awaits two families in their Gulf Coast summer home. Written by Michael McDowell, an Alabama native who wrote the screenplays for Beetlejuice and A Nightmare Before Christmas.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events