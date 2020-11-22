Southeastern Outings Dahike in the Homewood Forest Preserve

The City of Homewood owns two forest preserves on Shades Mountain adjacent to the Homewood High School. Come and spend a relaxing two hours walking and possibly admiring fall wildflowers with us in the lower preserve. Rated moderately easy. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 6 and older welcome.

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/8OYJaZrVGCTZ0dIm2

Please meet 1:45 p.m. in the Homewood High School east (nearest Brookwood Village Shopping Center) parking lot, just off Lakeshore Drive in Homewood. We plan to depart from there at 2:00 p.m.

Info: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net, phone 205/631-4680

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Homewood High School East Parking Lot-High School address is 1901 South Lakeshore Drive, Homewood, AL 35216. From I-65 exit at Lakeshore Parkway, Exit #255. Take Lakeshore Boulevard (which becomes Lakeshore Drive) 2.4 miles to the east, towards Green Springs Highway, Samford University and Brookwood Mall. Drive to the 7th traffic light on Lakeshore. This will be the last light before you go under U.S. 31. Turn right at the 7th light onto Old Montgomery Highway. See sign to Homewood Amory. There is apparently no street name sign on the right side of Lakeshore Drive at this intersection.

Drive 1/10 mile to the Amory and Covenant Church and turn right. Go 4/10 miles on South Lakeshore Drive which goes all the way to the Homewood High School East parking lot. Park in the lot and look for our group.

From U.S. Highway 280 or U.S. Highway 31, take Lakeshore Drive west, heading towards Samford University and Green Springs Highway. Go 2/10 miles to first traffic light after you drive underneath the U.S. Highway 31 stone bridge over Lakeshore Drive. See sign on right to Lakeshore Rehabilitation Complex. Turn LEFT at that first light and follow directions above to parking lot.

DESCRIPTION OF SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS

Do you wish you had friends who share your active lifestyle and enjoyment of outdoor activities? Then become active with Southeastern Outings (SEO), a nonprofit organization committed and created to serve people who enjoy being active in the outdoors. The organization plans, organizes and leads outings such as dayhikes, easy kayak and canoe trips, stream and waterfall walks, bicycle rides, lake events and other fun activities to beautiful sites in our natural environment. From time to time we also sponsor potluck suppers and other socials. All events and activities of the group are open to the public. Participating in SEO activities is a splendid, simple way to make congenial new friends who enjoy the outdoors.

NO DOGS OR SMOKING ALLOWED, PLEASE, ON ANY SOUTHEASTERN OUTINGS EVENTS.

The organization currently has over 250 members. We scheduled eighty-seven events during calendar year 2019 for an average of 7 fun events per month. We enjoy the outdoors in all seasons throughout the year.

SEO does not charge for participation in any of its outings. You do not have to be a member to participate in one or two SEO activities. Dues are only $10. Please contact Dan Frederick, President, 205-631-4680, or seoutings@bellsouth.net for more information and to obtain three free monthly newsletters with membership application and a complete description of all our outdoor events.

Southeastern Outings now has a website. Just go to seoutings.org to find announcements of all our upcoming outings scheduled plus some brief, general information about Southeastern Outings, a membership application and 1500 lovely photographs from most of our outings.

Thank you.