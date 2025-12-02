Sounds of Christmas with The Encore Strings Birmingham
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we welcome Encore Strings Birmingham as they present a Christmas concert featuring classical holiday music, carols and orchestral arrangements. Besides creating a magical and festive atmosphere, these familiar musical numbers will provide a sophisticated and cozy way to celebrate the Christmas season. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
