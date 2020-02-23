Social Justice Film Series – An Inconvenient Truth

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This film series will provide fascinating looks at the many problems within our society.

This film weaves the science of global warming with Al Gore’s commitment to reversing the effects of global climate change. Large Auditorium.

Film, Politics & Activism
