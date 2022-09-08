The Social Justice Film Club – Resist

Join us as we explore the film Resist. Technically a docuseries, but each episode is so short it makes the cut. It centers on Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, as she and a group of community organizers work together to shut down a new jail L.A. county is trying to break ground on. If you want to see how grassroots activism really works, this is a firsthand account. Rosario Dawson and other recognizable figures make an appearance as well. Register online.