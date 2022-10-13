The Social Justice Book Club – A Thousand Splendid Suns

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us as we explore Khaled Hosseini’s book A Thousand Splendid Suns. A breathtaking story set against the volatile events of Afghanistan's last thirty years - from the Soviet invasion to the reign of the Taliban to post-Taliban rebuilding - that puts the violence, fear, hope, and faith of this country in intimate, human terms. Register online.

Homewood Public Library
