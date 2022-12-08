The Social Justice Book Club – An Immense World by Ed Yong

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Every kind of animal, including humans, is enclosed within its own unique sensory bubble, perceiving but a tiny sliver of our immense world. Pulitzer Prize–winning science journalist Ed Yong takes us on “a thrilling tour of nonhuman perception” (The New York Times), allowing us to experience the skeins of scent, waves of electromagnetism, and pulses of pressure that other animals perceive. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

