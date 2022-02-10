The Social Justice Book Club: Caste
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as we explore Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste. Beautifully written, original, and revealing, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents is an eye-opening story of people and history, and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of American life today. For more information or to register, please contact Elizabeth at: superpowerlistening@gmail.com
