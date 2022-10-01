Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest

(6th-12th Grade) The Homewood Public Library is excited to host a teen photography contest! Teens can submit digital copies of two original photographs at https://homewoodpubliclibrary.org/snapshots. Winning submissions will be selected for the 6th-8th and 9th-12th grade categories. Photographs will be displayed digitally through the library’s website and social media. Questions? Please contact Joi Mahand at joi.mahand@homewoodpubliclibrary.org