All month: Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest. This contest is open to students in grades 6-12. Teens can submit digital copies of two original photographs via the library’s website at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/snapshots. Winning submissions will be selected for the grades 6-8 and 9-12. Photographs will be displayed digitally through the library’s website and social media. Questions? Contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.