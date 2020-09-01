Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Homewood Public Library is excited to host a teen photography contest! This contest is open to local 6th-12th graders.

Teens can submit digital copies of two original photographs via the library’s website (https://www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/snapshots). Winning submissions will be selected for the 6th-8th and 9th-12th grade categories. Photographs will be displayed digitally through the library’s website and social media. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
to
Google Calendar - Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest - 2020-09-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest - 2020-09-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest - 2020-09-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Snapshots: An Online Teen Photography Contest - 2020-09-01 00:00:00 ical

Tags

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours