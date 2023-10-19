Smart Money Management for New Adults

If you want to worry less about money, pay bills on time, save for the future, and still afford to have a little fun, budgeting is the way to go. A budget helps you track your income, saving goals, and expenses. Come to this free workshop to learn how to make a realistic budget that lets you plan for where you want your money today instead of wondering where it all went. We will also cover the importance of credit and how to improve your score. Join us and start building a solid foundation for your financial future-- everyone welcome! Presented by Charmaine Chatman, Financial Wellbeing Coach, Credit & Money Management – Operation HOPE in partnership with Regions Bank. (Room 102).