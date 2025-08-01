Sip & Strokes

Join us at our Adult Summer Reading Finale and create your own works of art with easily understood step-by-step guidance from September Reed our talented instructor. No matter your experience level September can help you “unleash the artist within.” Relax with a glass of wine and let your creativity flow. Age must be 21 & older. This is a free program with everything you need to create your masterpiece. Please register online for supplies headcount at: homewoodpubliclibrary.org.