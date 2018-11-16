Singing Santa's Arrival Celebration

Bring the family for a fun-filled night of activities at Brookwood Village to kick off the holiday season. This classic celebration will highlight the arrival of Singing Santa, a Birmingham tradition. The event will feature several family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, glitter tattoo fairies, roaming characters from the movie “Frozen,” arts and crafts, musical performances and a special production of “Peter Pan” from the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. Following his arrival, Singing Santa will be available for visits and photos daily through Christmas Eve.

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
205-871-0406
