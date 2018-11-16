Singing Santa's Arrival Celebration

Bring the family for a fun-filled night of activities at Brookwood Village to kick off the holiday season. This classic celebration will highlight the arrival of Singing Santa, a Birmingham tradition. The event will feature several family-friendly activities, including face painting, balloon twisting, glitter tattoo fairies, roaming characters from the movie “Frozen,” arts and crafts, musical performances and a special production of “Peter Pan” from the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. Following his arrival, Singing Santa will be available for visits and photos daily through Christmas Eve.