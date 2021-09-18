Sims Garden Take-Home Tea Party

The Take-Home Tea Party honors Miss Sim's heavenly birthday. Tea-for-one kits, made by The Little London, must be pre-ordered by September 30th and picked up from Sims Garden on October 2nd between 12pm to 3pm. The tea-for-one kits will include two finger sandwiches; a scone with cream and jam; mini victoria sponge cake; mini pot de creme; two tea bags; and a little potted succulent from Botanica.

Orders can be placed here. Click on the "Order Here" link, select October 2nd for pick up and any time. Scroll down the menu page until you see the Take Home Tea Party option, select that option, select how many tea kits you want and proceed with check-out. You do not need to pick up at the time you selected, you can pick up anytime between 12pm and 3pm.