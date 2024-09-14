Silent Book Club – In partnership with SBC-Birmingham

Silent Book Club ® is a global community of readers, with more than 1000 chapters around the world. SBC members gather in public spaces and online to read together in quiet camaraderie. All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books... it's BYOBook. Meet in the Library Gallery to connect, let us know you are here, get a drink and register for a SBC swag giveaway. Then find a comfortable spot in the Adult Department, the gallery, or throughout the library’s public spaces. Stay as long as you like.