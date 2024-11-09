Silent Book Club – In partnership with SBC-Birmingham
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Silent Book Club ® is a community of readers with more than 1000 chapters around the world. All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books... it's BYOBook. Meet in the Library Gallery to connect, let us know you are here, and get a drink. Then find a comfortable spot in the Adult Dept., the gallery, or throughout the library’s public spaces. Stay as long as you like.
