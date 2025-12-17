Silencing Self-Doubt: Reclaiming Your Confidence with Cindy Collier Homewood Public Library Professional Series Presented by Collier Leadership

Do you ever feel like a fraud despite your accomplishments? You are not alone. Imposter Syndrome affects professionals and everyday individuals alike—silently undermining confidence and success. You don’t need a corner office to feel the weight of self-doubt. Imposter Syndrome shows up in parenting, volunteering, caregiving, career changes, and life transitions. Join transformational leader Cindy Collier of Collier Leadership Consulting, LLC as she unpacks the roots of imposter thinking and shares proven, non-negotiable strategies to reframe self-doubt, own your worth, and lead with confidence. This interactive workshop will equip you with tools, truths, and takeaways to silence the inner critic and step fully into your potential. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.