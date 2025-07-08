The Show of Many Colors and a Chicken with Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell

(All Ages) Join us every Tuesday morning for a special program. Bring your colorful creativity and your adventurous artistic expression! This show is more than ONE coat of many colors. Sam is back as a wise cracking art critic. Hyena wants to be appreciated for his chicken scratches. And Mr. Barry brings a kaleidoscope of colorful magic to inspire the artist in us all. Wear your most colorful clothes and join us for buckets of funny stuff. All colors are welcome except for Pickle Green. Leave your pickles at home please.