Short Story Contest
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Submit your best short story. There is a max of 500 words, so any submissions over the word count will not be considered. Any writer who wants their work to be printed in a book to be added to the library collection can mark their submission. Absolutely no AI is allowed in the planning or writing of works. Send in submissions online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
candidate forum, Education & Learning