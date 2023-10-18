Join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) as they kick off their 18th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser, and let the shopping for a cause commence! The Shop Save & Share Kickoff Party will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Lane Parke on the grass area by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Ladybird. The event will feature small bites, music and more for attendees along with swag bags and giveaways for the first 25 attendees. Shoppers can purchase their Shop Save & Share card at the event or online at www.shopsaveandshare.net to get up to 20 percent off and/or exclusive offers at featured retailers located in Lane Parke, including Sol y Luna, Char Bar, Onward Reserve, Tasc, Swoop, Mountain Brook Eyecare, Tuilpano, B. Prince, Amano, Carriage House and Ignite Cycle, along with over 250 others located throughout the Birmingham-metro area.

About Shop Save & Share:

Make plans to shop for a great cause with the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) 18th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser taking place Wednesday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 29! The 12-day event allows shoppers to receive up to 20 percent off and/or exclusive offers at over 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card. All proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 28 community projects, improving the lives of those in our community. With a goal of benefiting business and the Birmingham community, the JLB is encouraging shoppers to purchase a card and support local businesses while giving back to those in need.

Shop Save & Share features premier retailers such as Anthropologie, Alabama Outdoors, Diamond’s Direct and Nothing Bundt Cakes, among others. Cardholders can also shop participating locally owned boutiques, restaurants, entertainment venues and more, like Wrapsody, Rolls Bakery, Crestline Bagel, the Birmingham Zoo, Effie’s Homewood, Susan Gordon Pottery, Red Mountain Theatre, Soca and Village Dermatology, among numerous others. Shoppers can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card at www.shopsaveandshare.net.

Over the past 17 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the JLB’s community projects. The JLB’s 28 community projects for 2023-2024 focus on four impact areas: Advancing Education & Culture, Improving Health & Well-being, Mitigating Crisis & Promoting Safety, and Overcoming Poverty & Financial Instability. Among the 28 partners and programs are the Crisis Center: Rape Response Advocacy, ¡HICA!: ESL Classes for Hispanic Applicants for Naturalization, Bridgeways: Links Up Mentoring, Cornerstone Schools of Alabama: Taking Steps for Success, Girls Inc.: Teen Leadership, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama: Mobile Food Pantry, Foundry Ministries: Hope Inspired Ministries, Children’s of Alabama: Family Fun Times, Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center: Forging a Community, YWCA: Healthy Relationships, Mothers’ Milk Bank of Alabama: Nourish Alabama Babies, Junior League of Birmingham: Anti-Human Trafficking Program, and others.

Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card can help provide the following:

240 meals via food boxes from the Tarrant Mobile Food Pantry in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

Food for 50 people for one day through Grace Klein Community

A ride to a doctor’s appointment for Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center clients

20 magnifying glasses for children participating in Can You Dig It? field trips with Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Card sales add up.

50 card purchases enable the JLB Anti-Human Trafficking team to add awareness signs in sports fields across Birmingham

Two card purchases provide fuel for rescued food to be transported, providing 630 meals per day through Grace Klein Community’s food recovery initiative

12 card purchases provide funding for the Senior Signing Day for Cornerstone School of Alabama Taking Steps for Success Program students

Two card purchases cover the lab work cost required for a mother to donate 60 bottles of breast milk for infants in need of nourishment

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the JLB, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net or www.jlbonline.com.